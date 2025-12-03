Cyprus’ UW Group has joined the Green Award programme as its newest Incentive Provider, further strengthening efforts to promote cleaner, safer and more efficient maritime operations.

The group, operating through UMAR Shipping Services and WSR Ship Repairs, provides technical, supply and repair solutions across the global fleet.

Its participation broadens the incentives available to certified companies, while supporting the Green Award’s mission to reward front-runners in safety, quality and environmental performance.

Under the partnership, Green award certificate holders will benefit from discounts on selected UW Group-branded products and services, including marine lighting, instrumentation, hull cleaning, propeller polishing, inspections and other underwater operations.

At the ceremony, UW Group received the Green award plaque from Capt. Dimitrios Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award Board, in the presence of CEO Thrasos Tsangarides and Executive Director Jan Fransen.

Tsangarides said “At UW Group, we recognize the importance of environmental stewardship”, adding that the Green award programme is “a valuable platform to actively support shipowners and operators who invest in cleaner, safer, and more efficient operations.”

He also noted that “By aligning with this initiative, we aim to contribute to the industry’s decarbonization efforts” and ultimately strengthen UW group’s role as a partner committed to long-term environmental and operational excellence.

Fransen welcomed the company’s participation, saying “We are delighted to welcome UW group as a Green award Incentive Provider”, while pointing to its global reach, technical expertise and commitment to sustainability.

Finally, Mattheou said UW group’s entry enhances the incentives available to certified companies and supports the Green award’s broader mission to promote higher standards in safety, quality and environmental performance across the maritime sector.