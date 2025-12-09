Edek will remain part of the governing coalition, its leader Nikos Anastasiou confirmed on Tuesday following a brief meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

After the meeting at the presidential palace, Anastasiou said concerns raised within the party had been addressed and that no discussion about withdrawing from the coalition had taken place.

The party objected on Friday when a reshuffle did not satisfy its hopes of securing an additional ministry. It retained its only cabinet position through Maria Panayiotou as agriculture minister.

The changes, which Edek described as “deeply disrespectful”, prompted Anastasiou to seek a direct meeting with the president.

But, Anastasiou stressed that the focus was on constructive cooperation with ministers rather than the number of cabinet positions held by the party.

Panayiotou’s name had come up in speculation prior to the reshuffle that her handling and insensitive comments in the aftermath of Jul’s Limassol wildfire would cost her her post.

The discussion primarily focused on improving direct communication between the presidency and Edek, Anastasiou said.

He expressed the wish to receive timely updates on government decisions rather than learning second-hand from the press.

The president assured him that most of Edek’s recent proposals on housing, low pensions, and the minimum wage have been implemented, or would be adopted soon.

Asked whether the assurances eased the worries expressed by the party’s bureau, Anastasiou said he left the meeting satisfied and would brief his colleagues on the details.

He reiterated Edek’s red lines on the Cyprus problem, emphasising the need to frame it as a question of “invasion and occupation” while demanding that any settlement ensures “the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops and settlers.”

Responding to concerns within his own party about Elam’s rumoured links to the administration, Anastasiou said Christodoulides dismissed the claims as unfounded and he had no reason to doubt his account.

He made clear that Edek has never threatened to withdraw from the government, though he acknowledged that some members worry that participation might be politically costly.

Irrespective of internal unease, Anastasiou reiterated that “the gains achieved through cooperation outweigh any drawbacks.”

He dismissed any hyperbole regarding a feud within Edek, stating that “disagreements are natural within a democratic party” and noting that similar debates occur in other coalition partners.

Recent political memory reminds that Edek have retracted their support from previous governments,

The party walked out of the Clerides administration over the S-300 missile system being unwillingly diverted to Crete, as well as Christofias’ cabinet regarding his handling of negotiations regarding the Cyprus problem.