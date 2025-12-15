The eight people facing charges concerning the confidential documents from the prisons found in the home of a chief warden have been referred to a trial before the criminal court on January 30, 2026, the Nicosia district court decided on Monday morning.

At the request of the prosecution, the accused have been released on bail until the trial begins, with a personal guarantee of €50,000 each.

Among those charged are former director of the prisons Anna Aristotelous, former vice director Athena Demetriou, five prison employees and a former employee of the prisons who is now a policeman.

The indictment includes conspiracy to commit a felony, abuse of power, violation of official confidentiality, personal data processing offenses, theft by a civil servant, violation of the security rules for classified documents and illegal possession of property.

The documents were found on April 10 in the house of a chief prison warden. There were 48,430 documents of 250,464 pages in total.

The trial has been set for January 30 at 9am.