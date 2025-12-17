Cyprus’ economy showed broad-based growth across industry, construction, trade and tourism in the first ten months of 2025, according to the statistical service (Cystat), reflecting continued economic momentum amid external uncertainty.

The statistical service on Wednesday released its bimonthly Monthly Economic Developments bulletin, covering the period from January to October 2025, with the aim of providing an overview of the most recent trends shaping the Cyprus economy.

The bulletin includes the most important economic developments recorded up to October 2025, alongside comparative data for the previous four years, based on information available up to December 16, 2025.

Manufacturing production recorded a notable increase of 3.6 per cent during the period from January to September 2025 compared with the corresponding period of 2024, pointing to sustained strength in industrial activity.

The construction sector also continued to expand, with the total area of building permits authorised reaching 1,998,500 square metresduring the period from January to August 2025.

This represented a 16.1 per cent increase compared with the same period of 2024, underlining strong momentum in development activity across the island.

Vehicle registrations showed further growth, with total registrations rising by 4.2 per cent to 44,732 vehicles during the period from January to October 2025.

Private saloon car registrations increased marginally to 29,706 vehicles, recording a rise of 0.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Light goods vehicle registrations increased more sharply, reaching 4,111 vehicles, marking a 6.6 per cent increase year on year.

Inflationary pressures remained relatively contained, with the Consumer Price Index increasing by 0.3 per cent during the period from January to October 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

Moreover, external trade figures pointed to robust demand, as total imports of goods reached €11.2 billion during the first ten months of the year.

This represented a 12.3 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting higher volumes and values of imported goods.

At the same time, total exports of goods rose to €4.61 bn, recording a 4.3 per cent increase year on year.

Tourism continued to act as a key driver of economic growth, with total tourist arrivals reaching 4,142,534 during the period from January to October 2025.

This marked an 11.1 per cent increase compared with 3,727,196 arrivals recorded during the same period in 2024.

The statistical service explained that the bulletin’s trend component reflects long-term economic developments shaped by factors such as population growth, technological progress and overall economic expansion.