Eurobank on Friday announced that it had successfully priced a €400 million issuance of fixed rate reset subordinated tier 2 notes, marking a major funding transaction for the group.

Specifically, Eurobank S.A. said the deal involved the issuance of subordinated Tier 2 debt instruments referred to as notes, with strong demand from international investors.

The bank confirmed that the notes will mature on April 29, 2037, providing long-dated capital to support its regulatory and funding objectives.

Eurobank said the instruments are callable at par from January 29, 2032 to April 29, 2032, under the structure described as 11.25NC6.25.

The notes offer a fixed coupon of 4.125 per cent per annum, giving investors predictable income until the first reset date.

The Cypriot real estate market recorded a strong performance in 2025, with the total value of property transfers exceeding €4.7 billion and the number of sales documents rising by 15 per cent compared with the previous year, according to the Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

Citing figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), the council reported that 18,114 sales documents were filed nationwide between January and December 2025, up from 15,797 in 2024, reflecting sustained momentum across the market.

At the same time, while the volume of transfers increased only marginally by 0.77 per cent, their total value rose by around 10 per cent, pointing to growing interest in higher-value assets.

Commenting on the results, the president of the Real Estate Agents Registration Council, Marinos Kineyirou, described 2025 as clear evidence of the sector’s resilience and attractiveness.

“The picture of 2025 is the clearest proof of the resilience and attractiveness of the real estate sector,” he said, adding that the market had absorbed shocks from the international environment and returned to a strong growth trajectory.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday reported that the Cypriot banking sector’s non-performing loan ratio continued to fall, reflecting ongoing balance sheet repair and improved asset quality.

As of the end of October 2025, the non-performing loans ratio excluding loans and advances to central banks and credit institutions declined to 4.2 per cent, compared with 4.5 per cent at the end of September 2025.

This decline pointed to a month-on-month improvement in credit quality, even under the narrower definition that excludes interbank and central bank exposures.

Under the European Banking Authority Risk Dashboard methodology, which includes loans and advances to central banks and credit institutions, the non-performing loans ratio fell to 2.1 per cent at the end of October 2025.

This compared with 2.3 per cent at the end of September 2025, confirming a consistent downward trend across both measurement approaches.

The Cyprus Commission for the Protection of Competition announced on Friday that it had received a merger notification concerning the acquisition of a portfolio of non-performing loans from Alpha Bank Cyprus Limited.

According to the announcement by the service of the Commission for the Protection of Competition, the buyer is Cerberus Capital Management L.P., acting through Delta Credit Purchaser Limited.

The transaction concerns the acquisition of a portfolio of non-performing loans and related collateral and facilities, which are currently held by Alpha Bank Cyprus Limited.

The notification was submitted in relation to a concentration under competition law, triggering a review by the competition authority.

While the global shipping industry remains tethered to persistent operational pressures, Cyprus continues to navigate these headwinds with a unique blend of resilience and innovation, according to Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis.

Addressing the road ahead, Hadjimanolis noted that while 2026 arrives with “turbulent waters,” the year is equally defined by the emerging opportunities awaiting a successful maritime sector.

The comments came during the 3rd CSN Cyprus Shipping Debate in Limassol this week, where industry and institutional representatives met to discuss current pressures on shipping.

Hadjimanolis said the sector is at a pivotal point that will shape its future, noting that technology and innovation, if used properly, can strengthen shipping in a sustainable, long-term way.

Greenhouse gas emissions across the EU fell again, with Cyprus recording a sharp reduction in emissions relative to economic output, according to new Eurostat data.

Specifically, Eurostat reported on Friday that the EU economy recorded 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalents in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024.

This marked a 1 per cent decline compared with 2023 and a 20 per cent reduction compared with 2013, reflecting longer-term structural changes across the bloc.

For Cyprus, the data showed that greenhouse gas emissions intensity fell by 28.9 per cent between 2013 and 2024, placing the country among those that achieved a substantial decoupling of economic growth from emissions.

At EU level, greenhouse gas emissions intensity declined by 34 per cent over the same period, as emissions fell while gross value added increased.

Cyprus achieved one of the largest reductions in government debt across the European Union during the third quarter of 2025, according to data released by Eurostat this week.

The general government gross debt to GDP ratio in Cyprus fell by 6.1 percentage points compared with the same period in 2024, marking the third-largest decrease in the entire bloc.

This downward trend in Cyprus occurred as the broader euro area saw its debt-to-GDP ratio increase to 88.5 per cent, up from 88.2 per cent at the end of the second quarter.

In the European Union as a whole, the ratio also climbed slightly from 81.9 per cent to 82.1 per cent during the same three-month window.

Annual comparisons show that while Cyprus, Greece, and Ireland successfully lowered their debt burdens, sixteen other member states registered an increase in their debt to GDP ratio.

Interest in the Cyprus-India Business and Investment Summit has gathered pace ahead of its Mumbai edition on January 28, with registrations already exceeding 400, reflecting growing momentum behind bilateral trade and investment ties.

The conference is expected to bring together a broad cross-section of India’s business community, alongside a strong Cypriot presence, as both sides look to translate strategic alignment into concrete commercial opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the summit will frame Cyprus as a natural entry point for Indian companies targeting Europe, while also positioning the island as an international business and investment centre linking Europe with the Middle East and Asia.

This dual role will be explored through Cyprus’ operating environment, which combines EU membership, a stable English common law legal system and competitive tax structures with a highly skilled workforce and comparatively low business costs.

Cyprus recorded a provisional general government surplus of 2.4 per cent of its GDP in the third quarter of 2025, according to seasonally adjusted data released by Eurostat this week.

This performance stands in sharp contrast to the broader euro area, where the deficit-to-GDP ratio increased to 3.2 per cent during the same period.

The figure for Cyprus represents a slight decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2025, when the surplus stood at 2.5 per cent.

Historically, the island has maintained a strong fiscal position, having recorded a surplus of 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 and 4.9 per cent on September 30, 2024.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has shared details regarding an exciting funding opportunity for women-led deep-tech startups.

As the coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network in Cyprus, the chamber is facilitating the WE-RISE Open Call 2 which focuses on the GreenTech, AgriTech, and ClimateTech sectors.

WE-RISE is a Horizon Europe-funded initiative designed to empower women-led startups developing innovative and sustainable technological solutions in key green and climate sectors.

The second open call aims to select and support 20 women-led tech startups from EU Member States and Horizon Europe associated countries.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week that a presentation of the new tax reform of Cyprus will take place in Athens on March 6, 2026.

The event is scheduled to be held at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation Amphitheatre as part of the established series titled ‘Business Presentations of the Cypriot Economy’ in Greece.

This specific session is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Cyprus in Greece and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event aims to provide the Greek business and investment community with comprehensive and reliable information regarding the changes made to the Cyprus tax system which became effective as of January 1, 2026.

Cyprus-based INXY Payments has reported a sharp global acceleration in stablecoin adoption across multiple industries, as the Limassol-headquartered fintech revealed that it had surpassed $2 billion in annual transaction volume.

The company said this milestone represents 500 per cent year-on-year growth, based on internal analytics drawn from its stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure platform for global businesses.

INXY’s performance comes amid a record year for the global stablecoin economy, as highlighted in a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 report.

According to the report, stablecoins exceeded $9 trillion in global transaction volume over the past 12 months on an adjusted basis, marking an increase of 87 per cent compared with a year earlier.