Fraudulent payment transactions in Cyprus surged by 30 per cent in volume and 66 per cent in value in the first half of 2025, although they remain below euro area averages in relative terms, according to a report from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The central bank said total fraudulent payment transactions rose to approximately 16,000 cases in the first six months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, while their total value climbed to almost €4 million.

This marked a faster increase than in the euro area overall, where the total number of fraudulent transactions remained broadly stable at around 9 million between the end of the first half of 2024 and the end of the first half of 2025, and the total value rose modestly by 6 per cent to €1.7 billion.

The CBC stressed that fraud levels remain acceptable in both absolute and relative terms in Cyprus, meaning fraud as a share of total payments is still lower than the corresponding euro averages for each payment service.

However, it highlighted that the overall upward trend has been driven primarily by a surge in fraudulent card payments over recent years.

Cypriot business organisations expressed sorrow over the death of prominent entrepreneur Constantinos Shiacolas, describing him as one of the most distinguished figures in the country’s construction and investment sectors.

The Federation of Employers and Industrialists (Oev) said the pioneering businessman had been recognised for decades across the broader construction industry, earning international respect.

At the same time, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) said its president, board and staff expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting in a post on its platform that Shiacolas “left an indelible mark in the field of construction, investment and in general in Cypriot business”.

The chamber also conveyed sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

The distinguished Cypriot businessman leaves behind a long and varied career in construction and investment, as well as a strong imprint on the island’s business community.

The Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) inaugurated its new offices during a consecration ceremony attended by Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, marking a new chapter for one of the island’s most established maritime organisations.

The blessing was performed by Protopresbyter Michael Michael, while the presence of the deputy minister reflected the long-standing cooperation between the state and the shipping community.

Among those attending were CUS president Polys Hajioannou, executive committee members George Mouskas and Zacharias Zachariou, and board members Kyriacos Mouskas and Mark Klerides, alongside association members and officials from the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

During the gathering, participants exchanged wishes and held discussions on the sector’s outlook, reiterating a shared objective to further strengthen Cypriot shipping.

The new premises are intended to function as a modern hub for coordination and cooperation, in line with the role Cyprus shipping maintains at European and international level.

Cyprus’ market for newly built residential property exceeded €2.5 billion in 2025, with apartments accounting for more than eight in ten transactions, according to a report from Landbank Analytics.

The firm, which utilised data from the land department, reported that a total of 7,819 contracts were filed for new homes, including off-plan developments, thereby confirming strong activity across all districts.

Apartments dominated the market with 6,382 transactions (81.6 per cent) generating €1.77bn in value, while house sales were far fewer at 1,437 transactions worth €737.9 million.

The most expensive transaction of the year involved a Limassol apartment sold for about €15.2m, with the highest-priced house reaching roughly €6.2m.

Nicosia reflected steady domestic demand, recording 2,171 new residential transactions.

Eurobank S.A. has announced that it repurchased a total of 1,788,139 issued shares between February 09, 2026 and February 13, 2026 as part of its ongoing strategic buyback efforts.

The bank carried out these transactions on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) at an average purchase price of €4.1255 per share.

The financial institution incurred a total cost of €7,376,900.17 during this five-day trading window to acquire its own shares.

This activity followed an announcement made on December 12, 2025 regarding the commencement of the share buyback programme.

The current initiative was approved pursuant to the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of the bank’s shareholders held on October 22, 2025.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in partnership with the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence, will host a high-level forum on June 8, 2026, to explore the integration of space technology and artificial intelligence into the European economy.

The event, titled “From Space to Solutions: Leveraging Space Technology, Earth Observation & AI for Real-World Impact”, is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Nicosia hotel under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the EU.

Running from 09:00 to 16:00, the one-day forum aims to bridge the gap between complex satellite data and practical applications for diverse industries.

The gathering will assemble a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including European policymakers, space agencies, research institutions, and industry leaders to discuss how digital innovation can drive economic growth.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced that two investment firms have been removed from the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF).

The decision concerns VM Vita Markets Ltd and HTFX EU Ltd, whose membership in the fund was withdrawn under the regulator’s rules.

The announcement was issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees investment firms and market activity in Cyprus.

The affected companies were members of the Investors Compensation Fund, a safety mechanism designed to protect clients if an authorised investment firm is unable to return funds or financial instruments owed to them.

Business registrations in Cyprus rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2025, outpacing the overall increase recorded across the European Union, according to Eurostat.

In the final quarter of 2025, registrations of businesses in the EU increased by 0.5 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2025, while Cyprus recorded a significantly stronger performance based on the quarterly index.

At the same time, the number of bankruptcy declarations in the EU rose by 2.5 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2025, indicating mounting pressure in parts of the business economy.

The data form part of Eurostat’s latest release on quarterly registrations of new businesses and declarations of bankruptcies, offering insight into trends across sectors and member states.

Young people in Cyprus emerged as heavy users of generative artificial intelligence in 2025, with Eurostat data showing strong adoption among those aged 16 to 24 across the island.

According to the data, 76.5 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 in Cyprus used generative AI tools during 2025, placing the country well above the European Union average.

Across the EU as a whole, 63.8 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 used generative artificial intelligence tools in 2025.

This level of use was nearly twice as high as that recorded among the general population, where 32.7 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 reported using generative AI tools.

Cyprus enterprises remained closely aligned with the European Union average in the use of paid cloud computing services during 2025, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, the figures show that 51.38 per cent of enterprises in Cyprus used paid cloud computing services in 2025, covering online access to software, computing power and storage capacity.

This compared with 52.93 per cent in 2023, indicating a slight easing in uptake among Cyprus enterprises over the two-year period.

Across the European Union as a whole, 52.74 per cent of enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, up from 45.32 per cent in 2023.

Cyprus recorded a 5.2 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2025, placing it among the EU countries that achieved notable declines, according to Eurostat.

The largest reductions across the bloc were estimated in Estonia, where emissions dropped by 17.4 per cent, followed by Slovenia with a decline of 5.7 per cent and Cyprus with a 5.2 per cent decrease.

Out of the 10 EU countries that registered decreases in greenhouse gas emissions, only Lithuania also recorded a decline in GDP.

The remaining nine countries, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia, managed to reduce or maintain their emissions while growing or maintaining their GDP levels.

Societe Generale Bank Cyprus Ltd (SGBCy) has received two awards from major US financial institutions for two consecutive years, in recognition of high-quality performance in payments.

More specifically, in 2024 J.P. Morgan has awarded SGBCy with the ‘2024 QUALITY RECOGNITION AWARD’ and in 2025 Bank of New York has awarded SGBCy with the ‘STP AWARD 2025’.

Both awards are in recognition of SGBCy’s high-quality, fully automated Straight Through Processing payments, as the bank partners with both institutions for correspondent banking services related to US dollar and Euro payments.

Cyprus has intensified efforts to position itself as a cycling tourism destination after the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) hosted 12 Polish cycling clubs who explored the island’s routes and signalled plans to return.

The initiative was organised by the board as part of its strategy to strengthen and promote sports tourism, with a particular focus on cycling as a means of extending the visitor season and enhancing the island’s international profile.

During their stay, the cyclists were given extensive exposure to the district’s cycling network, riding primarily in the countryside across the Laona region, Akamas, Polis Chrysochous, as well as the Diarizos and Xeros river areas.

“They experienced a variety of routes combining natural beauty, shifting landscapes and high quality surfaces, reinforcing Paphos as an ideal location for both training camps and leisure cycling tourism, particularly between November and May,” the board said in a statement.

Industrial production in Cyprus declined in December 2025 compared with the previous month, even as the country maintained solid year-on-year growth, according to a report from Eurostat.

According to first estimates, seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.4 per cent in the euro area and by 0.8 per cent in the European Union in December 2025 compared with November 2025.

In November 2025, industrial production had grown by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and fallen by 0.1 per cent in the EU.

In Cyprus, industrial production fell by 1.1 per cent in December 2025 compared with November 2025, following a 1.4 per cent increase in November and a 0.3 per cent rise in October.

Road freight transport recorded an increase both within Cyprus and in traffic from and to Cyprus during the third quarter of 2025, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Specifically, the total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus reached 11.26 million tonnes between July and September 2025, up from 11.1m tonnes in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a rise of 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, freight transported from and to Cyprus increased to 11,000 tonnes from 9,400 tonnes, marking a stronger increase of 16.4 per cent.

Looking at cumulative data for the first nine months of the year, the total weight of goods transported within Cyprus stood at 33.05m tonnes, compared with 32.82m tonnes in the same period of 2024, an increase of 0.7 per cent.