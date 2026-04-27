Cypriot flour and pasta manufacturer Mitsides Public Company Limited on Monday disclosed a number of decisions taken during its board of directors meeting, including the scheduling of its next annual general meeting and its stance on dividends.

The board confirmed that the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on July 17, 2026, at 3.00 pm at the company’s headquarters in the Dhali industrial zone.

The meeting will be held at 16 Tefkrou Anthia, Dali, where shareholders will be invited to participate in key discussions concerning the company’s governance and future direction.

Among the decisions, the board resolved not to recommend the payment of a dividend, signalling a cautious approach to shareholder returns for the current period.

The company also determined the directors retiring by rotation, in accordance with its articles of association, as part of its ongoing corporate governance process.

Further details regarding the meeting, including the formal invitation and proposed resolutions, will be communicated to shareholders at least 21 days prior to the scheduled date.