Rescue workers were on Thursday afternoon sifting through the debris of an abandoned residence in Larnaca after the building’s roof collapsed.

No casualties were reported.

The residence in question is located on Stavrodromiou street.

Authorities cordoned off the site and took additional precautionary steps as an adjoining house – likewise not occupied – was also said to be at risk of structural collapse.

Sniffer dogs were brought in to check for anyone trapped inside the collapsed building, which was occasionally used by homeless people. The checks found no one inside.

Authorities carried out a controlled demolition of part of the structure.

Angelos Hadjicharalambous, head of the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) told media the building in question had not been listed as dangerous.

However, their files indicated that the next-door residence was at risk.

Both buildings would be demolished over the coming days.

Hadjicharalambous noted that it is the responsibility of the owners to take action where a building is dangerous.

It’s the latest incident of a collapse, amid an ongoing discussion on the state of dangerous buildings in Larnaca.

In April, a block of flats collapsed in the Limassol suburb of Yermasoyia, killing two people.