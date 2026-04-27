The wealth declarations of current and former government ministers were published on Monday, showing a marked disparity among the political class.

The filings concerned the ministers affected by the cabinet reshuffle of last December – the new ministers who came in, and the ministers who departed.

By law, new ministers – including deputy ministers – must file their wealth declarations within four months of assuming office. Departing ministers must do the same within four months of leaving office.

Sitting atop this list is former energy minister George Papanastasiou. His personal net worth (net assets) comes to €3.1 million. His family’s net assets clock in at €4.7 million.

Papanastasiou owns a number of properties – including a €740,000 apartment in Limassol – and has substantial savings in Cypriot and foreign banks.

His account balance with Bank of Cyprus is reported as €100,000; he also has savings with Eurobank and Lloyd’s International.

The ex-minister lists three vehicles among his assets – a Porsche Cayman, a BMW and an Audi – worth a combined €97,000.

Next is deputy welfare minister Klea Papaellina, with net assets of €1.17 million. She owns several properties (around 30), many of which are located in Kyrenia, and also in Athens.

Her bank savings come to €1.118 million – in Cypriot and foreign banks.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has net assets of €1.26 million. The immovable property he owns is worth €1.34 million – it includes residences and land in Paralimni and Larnaca.

Fitiris’ bank balance comes to €75,000; he also has a bank loan of €180,000.

Former justice minister Marios Hartsiotis – now presidential commissioner – has a net worth of €713,000. He owns properties in Cyprus and Greece, plus three cars. He is in debt to the banks to the tune of €183,000.

Yiannis Panayiotou, the former labour minister, reports net assets of €469,000. His immovable property is worth approximately €619,000. He has also taken out a loan of €210,000.

Former deputy welfare minister Marilena Evangelou has a personal net worth of €394,000. She owns property, a Volvo worth €19,000, while her total bank savings come to €270,000.

Lastly, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides reports liabilities of €360,000. Despite owning immovable property and vehicles – including a Lexus – he owes €445,000 to Eurobank.

In Greek, wealth declarations are known as ‘pothen esches’ – literally, where did you get it from.