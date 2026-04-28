Cyprus is positioning itself as a stable base for investors looking at both the EU and the Middle East, at a time when regional uncertainty is pushing companies to think more carefully about where they place capital and how they protect business continuity.

That message was at the centre of an investor event titled ‘Capital, Returns & FDI: Identifying Investment Opportunities in Europe’s Growth Markets’, according to Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou.

The event focused on where international capital is moving today, with particular attention to the Eastern Mediterranean, a region which Invest Cyprus said is attracting steadily increasing investment interest amid the current geopolitical and digital transition.

According to its statement, Invest Cyprus, the official organisation responsible for promoting investment and strengthening the country’s economic development, said “the discussion also touched on Cyprus’ role as a secure springboard for doing business across Europe and the Middle East.”

At the same time, the island was presented as a business continuity option for companies operating in a region affected by repeated disruption and uncertainty.

The event was the third in a series, following previous gatherings in London and New York, as Invest Cyprus continues its efforts to raise Cyprus’ profile among international investors and position the country within Europe’s growth markets.