The solo exhibition of Demetra Savva is currently on at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia, presenting a body of work that explores violence as a human and social condition. The Traces exhibition includes sculptures, constructions, as well as wall-mounted and floor installations, forming a multi-layered visual environment.

Running until June 5, the showcase looks at violence with an aggressive tone but through a poetic approach. Instead of exploring it as a momentary event, the artworks face violence as an experience inscribed upon the body and memory. In this way, it becomes a vehicle for emotions of sorrow and loneliness, inviting the viewer into a process of inner reflection.

Violence, on both a personal and social level, lies at the core of the artist’s visual inquiry. The works aim to raise public awareness by bringing attention to issues that often remain unseen or unspoken.

The artist works with stoneware clay, paper clay, rusted iron and metal sheets, found objects and plexiglass display cases. These materials both contrast and converse with one another, creating images that evoke dark and often silenced experiences. Poems by Maria Kouvarou accompany the works, intensifying the emotional experience and transforming the viewing process into an inner journey.

At the same time, visitors’ imprints, recorded with pigment on sailcloth canvas, form a participatory installation that reinforces identification with the exhibition’s theme.

Traces

Solo exhibition by Demetra Savva. Until June 5. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Monday-Friday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com