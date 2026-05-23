A 75-year-old woman from Scotland has died following a traffic accident in a hotel car park in Paphos, police said on Saturday.

The victim was named as Margery Balfour, while the incident occurred at around 1.50pm on Friday.

According to police, a 56-year-old driver was exiting the car park of a hotel in Paphos when he noticed the woman walking and gave way to allow her to continue.

Based on evidence under investigation, the woman is believed to have lost her balance and fallen onto the asphalt.

Police said the driver, apparently unaware that she had fallen, then moved his vehicle to exit the car park, with the wheel of the car hitting the woman in the back while she was still on the ground.

An ambulance was called and the woman was taken to Paphos general hospital, where she was taken into surgery.

She succumbed to her injuries during the operation.

Meanwhile the 56-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate police investigations.

Paphos traffic police are continuing inquiries.