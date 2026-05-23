Festival season is nearly upon us! Soon, the island’s weekend agenda will burst with festivals that celebrate music, culture, art and local life, spreading events from the villages, to the sea and the city. Arriving in just a few weeks is the Mestinpoli Festival, a two-day music festival, which as its name says, happens in the city.

Downtown Nicosia will welcome a music festival with two very distinct vibes. On day one, June 6, the courtyard of the old Town Hall square will blast RnB music while street food sizzles in the air, refreshing signature cocktails are prepared and lounge areas offer a space to sit back and enjoy summer in the city.

On the second day of the festival, DJs switch gear and prepare for a night of Greek music. The same party recipe of food, drinks and mood will surround the square to add to the fun. On both days, the festival will run from 4pm to midnight.

Later in the month, GeekMania Cyprus returns and promises to be bigger and better than ever. On June 20-21, the Cyprus State Fair of Nicosia will host the biggest geek community gathering of the summer. Think gaming, board and card games, collectibles, cosplay, artists, a medieval zone, a kids corner and many more activities will soon land in the capital.

With still a month to go until the event, its full programme has not been announced yet, though it is set to be a celebration dedicated entirely to all fans of pop culture.

In July, the Loud Music Festival makes its 2026 comeback and brings four days packed with back-to-back music performances across two different stages. Held at The Warehouse in Limassol from July 2 to 5, the Main Stage and the Garden Stage host artists and DJs from eight different music genres.

Expect live performances, RnB hit, EDM, techno tunes, afro beats, disco, old school tunes and Greek music. Some of the headliners that were announced include LILA, Mente Fuerte and well-known DJs and musicians from the Cypriot music scene. Early bird tickets are already sold out as it is expected that this will be a hot summer festival. Bring on the music!

Mestinpoli Festival

Two-day music festival. Day 1: RnB. Day 2: Greek music. June 6-7. Old Town Hall square, Nicosia. 4pm-12am. €5-10. MESTINPOLI Festival 2026! | ticketBox

GeekMania Cyprus

Festival event for geek and pop culture. June 20-21. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. 10am-9pm. Tel: 99-022153. https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/GeekMania2026/06-26

Loud Music Festival

Four-day music festival with DJs and live performers. July 2-5. The Warehouse, Limassol. https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/lmf-2026