The police arrested two individuals aged 38 and 32 on Friday on suspicion of terrorism.

According to philenews, the two men are Palestinians and were arrested following searches at their residences near Governor’s Beach.

The police found explosive materials and confiscated evidence.

Reports suggested the materials could be used to create a bomb.

The two men were taken before the Larnaca district court on Friday, which issued eight-day remand orders pending investigations.