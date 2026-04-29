Cyprus Airways on Wednesday announced the resumption of flights between Larnaca and Dubai, set to restart on May 1 following a careful assessment of the situation in the region.

The airline said the decision was taken after a thorough evaluation of current regional conditions, ensuring that operations can proceed safely.

Moreover, the airline stressed that “the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority”.

Flights on the route will initially operate three times per week as part of the summer schedule, offering regular connectivity between the two destinations.

Services will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, providing consistent and scheduled links between Cyprus and the UAE.

The company added that it continues to closely monitor developments and maintain coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring that flight operations remain safe and reliable.

The resumption marks a gradual restoration of air connectivity on key regional routes, reflecting improving operational conditions.