Around 600,000 Cypriots travelled to Greece last year, with the country expected to remain the leading destination this year.

The figures were presented during an event on Wednesday outlining this year’s tourism strategy by the Greek national tourism organisation, which also introduced new proposals aimed at Cypriot travellers.

Addressing the event, the board’s director, Athena Spakouri, said Greece continues to offer “unique holiday experiences”, with a focus not only on established destinations but also on locations highlighting tradition and local hospitality.

She said the aim is to broaden travel options while maintaining strong visitor flows from Cyprus.

Spakouri also stressed the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries, stating that Cyprus and Greece are “not competitive, but complementary tourist destinations”, adding that joint initiatives could help attract visitors from distant markets such as the United States and China.

In a message delivered at the event, the Greek ambassador, Konstantinos Kollias, said the volume of Cypriot travel reflects strong connectivity, pointing to frequent flights and short travel times.

He added that the Limassol to Piraeus ferry route further enhances accessibility, particularly during peak travel periods.

Kollias highlighted Greece’s diverse tourism offering, which extends beyond traditional holiday travel to include cultural, religious and gastronomic tourism, as well as agrotourism and ecotourism.

Representatives at the event emphasised the close cultural and historical links between the two countries, with references to Greece being a familiar and accessible destination for Cypriots travelling abroad.

Airlines including Aegean Airlines, Sky Express and Cyprus Airways presented their summer schedules and plans to expand connectivity between the two countries.