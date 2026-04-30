Cyprus recorded a decline in unemployment in March 2026, with the rate falling to 4.3 per cent, according to a report from Eurostat.

This represents an improvement compared with March 2025, when unemployment in Cyprus stood at 4.6 per cent.

In absolute terms, the number of unemployed people in Cyprus was estimated at approximately 23,000 down from 24,000 a year earlier.

Across the euro area, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.2 per cent in March 2026, down from 6.3 per cent in February 2026 and also lower than the 6.3 per cent recorded in March 2025.

At the European Union level, the unemployment rate stood at 6 per cent in March 2026, unchanged compared with both February 2026 and March 2025.

Moreover, Eurostat estimates that a total of 13.22 million people in the EU were unemployed in March 2026, including 10.98 million in the euro area.

Compared with February 2026, unemployment decreased by 25,000 in the EU and by 63,000 in the euro area.

Compared with March 2025, unemployment declined by 24,000 in the EU and by 170,000 in the euro area.

The data also provides insight into youth unemployment trends across the bloc. In March 2026, 2.97 million young people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, including 2.35 million in the euro area.

The youth unemployment rate stood at 15.4 per cent in the EU, up from 15.3 per cent in February 2026.

In the euro area, the youth unemployment rate stood at 14.9 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Compared with February 2026, youth unemployment increased by approximately 19,000 in the EU, while it decreased by 17,000 in the euro area.

Compared with March 2025, youth unemployment rose by approximately 44,000 in the EU but declined by 26,000 in the euro area.

The figures also highlight differences in unemployment rates between men and women.

In the EU, the unemployment rate for women stood at 6.2 per cent in March 2026, unchanged from February, while the rate for men fell to 5.7 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

In the euro area, meanwhile, unemployment for women was recorded at 6.5 per cent and for men at 6.0 per cent, both stable compared with the previous month.