The Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Authority has clarified that casinos operating on cruise ships and passenger vessels fall outside its regulatory framework, regardless of the vessel’s flag.

The authority explained that such activities are not subject to its supervision, as they take place beyond the jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus.

“Casinos operating on cruise ships and passenger vessels do not fall under the regulatory and supervisory framework of the authority, regardless of the ship’s flag,” the authority said.

It further pointed out that, in line with international practice, these casinos are permitted to operate only under specific conditions.

“Casinos on these vessels operate exclusively when they are in international waters and not while they are in ports or within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus,” the authority stated.

The clarification comes as cruise ship gaming continues to grow as a major global industry, combining tourism, leisure and high-stakes entertainment aboard vessels.

Industry estimates indicate that the global cruise sector is projected to reach $18.30 billion by 2030, expanding at an annual rate of 11.5 per cent.

Of this total, approximately 20 to 30 per cent is attributed to gaming revenue generated onboard ships.

The Cypriot gaming authority also issued a message to the public regarding participation in gambling activities during travel.

“Members of the public, if they choose to participate in any gaming activity during a journey, should do so responsibly, with prudence and full awareness that participation in games should be treated solely as a form of entertainment and not as a means of generating income or covering financial obligations,” the authority said.

The regulator emphasised that responsible behaviour remains essential, particularly given the distinct environment of cruise ships, where passengers have continuous access to entertainment options.

What is more, the authority reiterated the scope of its responsibilities within Cyprus.

“The authority continues to exercise its responsibilities exclusively over licensed activities within the territory of the Republic, ensuring the proper functioning of the market and the protection of the public,” it said.

Globally, cruise ships operate as self-contained ecosystems, where passengers represent a captive audience with both time and disposable income, supporting consistent demand for onboard gaming.

This model has helped casinos become a key revenue driver for cruise operators, with onboard spending, including gaming, accounting for around 30 per cent of total cruise income.

Major cruise companies generate substantial gaming revenue through integrated onboard payment systems, allowing seamless transactions and data-driven customer engagement.

At the same time, demand for cruise travel continues to rise, with passenger numbers expected to grow from 35 million to 39.7 million by 2027.