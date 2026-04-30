The Index of Industrial Output Prices for March 2026 reached 121 units, marking an annual decrease of 0.6 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat), this figure represents a 1 per cent decrease when compared to February 2026.

The index remained unchanged for the overall period of January to March 2026 in comparison with the corresponding period in 2025.

Mining and quarrying prices remained stable during March 2026 relative to the previous month.

Water supply and materials recovery experienced a monthly increase of 0.7 per cent, while manufacturing saw a modest rise of 0.2 per cent.

A significant decrease of 6.9 per cent was recorded in the electricity supply sector during the same monthly interval.

The mining and quarrying sector saw an increase of 1.6 per cent when viewed against the data from the previous year.

Manufacturing prices grew by 1.3 per cent on an annual basis, while water supply and materials recovery edged up by 0.8 per cent.

The electricity supply sector recorded a substantial decrease of 9.0 per cent compared to March 2025.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment saw the highest annual gains at 6.5 per cent.

The manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment followed with an increase of 4.7 per cent.

Growth was also noted in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment, which rose by 1.7 per cent.

The manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, saw an increase of 1.1 per cent.

Food products, beverages, and tobacco manufacturing prices rose by 1.0 per cent over the twelve-month period.

The manufacture of rubber and plastic products was the only manufacturing division to record a decline, falling by 0.3 per cent.

The statistical service explained that the Industrial Output Prices Index is a monthly measure that combines price indices for both the domestic and non-domestic markets.

The index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning it tracks monthly price shifts against the average monthly prices recorded during that year.

The average of the price indices for the twelve months of the base year is set at 100 units.