Cyprus recorded a significant increase in inflation in April 2026, with the annual rate estimated at 3 per cent, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat.

This marks a notable rise from 1.5 per cent in March 2026 and 0.9 per cent in February 2026, indicating a clear upward trend in price pressures.

When compared with April 2025, when inflation stood at 1.4 per cent, the latest estimate reflects a substantial year-on-year acceleration.

On a monthly basis, inflation in Cyprus is estimated at 2.2 per cent for April 2026, pointing to a sharp increase in prices within a single month.

Across the euro area, annual inflation is also estimated at 3 per cent in April 2026, up from 2.6 per cent recorded in March.

The data suggests that Cyprus is broadly in line with the wider eurozone trend, although the recent pace of increase at national level has been more pronounced.

Moreover, Eurostat analysis shows that energy prices are expected to be the main driver of inflation across the euro area.

“Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in April at 10.9 per cent, compared with 5.1 per cent in March,” Eurostat said.

Meanwhile, services are projected to record an annual increase of 3 per cent, slightly down from 3.2 per cent in March.

Food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to rise by 2.5 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous month.

Furthermore, non-energy industrial goods are forecast to increase by 0.8 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent in March.

The figures highlight renewed inflationary pressures in Cyprus and across the euro area, driven largely by rising energy costs.

This trend is being compounded by the ongoing Iran war, as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to destabilise global oil markets and drive fuel prices higher.