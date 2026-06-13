Three people were hospitalised in serious condition following a traffic accident in the Limassol district on Saturday, after two vehicles collided in the village of Omodos at around 2pm.

The crash involved a car driven by a 73-year-old man and a second vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man, which also had a 35-year-old female passenger.

Police said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

Officers visited the scene to carry out examinations and collect evidence.

All three were taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital.

According to medical assessments, the 73-year-old suffered fractured ribs and a fractured sternum, the 36-year-old sustained a fractured leg, and the 35-year-old suffered head and abdominal injuries.

Their condition was described as serious but stable and not immediately life threatening.

Platres police are continuing investigations into the causes of the collision.