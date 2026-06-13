Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Cheesecake Brownies with Cherry Jam and Pistachios

For the base of the brownies

125g chocolate with 60% cocoa

125g unsalted butter

20g unsweetened cocoa, sifted

20g all-purpose flour

1/2 sachet vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

50g white granulated sugar

50g brown sugar

2 eggs

50g unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped

For the cheesecake topping

300g cream cheese

50g white granulated sugar

A pinch of salt

1 egg

1/2 sachet vanilla

175g Cherry jam

1 tablespoon hot water

For garnish/serving

50g unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped

250g cherries, frozen, pitted

1 tablespoon amaretto liqueur

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Ice cream balls

Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 175C. Line an 18×18 cm square baking tray with parchment paper.

Jam/fruit preparation: In a small bowl, dilute the cherry jam with 1 tablespoon warm water and mix well. In another bowl, mix the cherries together with the amaretto and brown sugar.

Melting chocolate: Melt the chocolate with the butter in a bain-marie. Once melted, remove from the heat.

Mixing: Add the cocoa, flour, salt, two sugars, eggs, vanilla and pistachios to the mixture. Stir gently until smooth.

Spreading the base: Pour the mixture into the baking dish and flatten the surface.

First bake: Bake for 15 minutes at 175C.

Cheesecake topping: In a bowl, beat the cream cheese with the sugar, salt, egg and vanilla until smooth and fluffy.

To assemble: Pour the cheesecake mixture onto the half-baked base, then add spoonfuls of the jam to different parts of the surface. Using a thick toothpick or skewer to create wavy lines or a marble effect, gently running through the mixture.

Final baking: Lower the oven to 160C and continue for 20 minutes, until the coating sets.

Serve: Let cool completely, refrigerate for 1 hour and cut into pieces. Garnish with ice cream, pistachios and the marinated cherries.

White Chocolate Blondies with Raspberries & Soy Cream Ganache

For the blondies

150g unsalted butter (melted)

200g brown sugar

1 egg + 1 yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

200g all-purpose flour

100g white chocolate (coarsely chopped)

125g raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1 pinch of salt

For the white chocolate & soy ganache

200g white chocolate

200ml soy cooking cream

Zest of 1 lime (optional)

Preparation: Preheat the oven to 170C and line a 20 x 20 cm baking tray with non-stick paper.

Blondie mixture: In a bowl, mix the melted butter with the brown sugar well. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla and beat with the whisk.

Setting & baking: Add the flour and salt and mix with a spatula. At the end, add the white chocolate chips and raspberries, stirring gently, so that the fruit does not dissolve. Spread in the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes. (It should be soft in the centre.)

Soy cream: For the topping, heat the soy cream.

Finish: Pour the cream over the sliced white chocolate and stir until completely melted. If desired, add lime zest. Spread over the cooled blondies.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy