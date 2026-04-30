Two scholarships for a postgraduate programme at the Politecnico di Torino have been announced by Eni Cyprus Limited, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

The scholarships are for the 2026–2027 academic year under the “Master Mind” programme and are offered within the framework of Eni’s production sharing agreement with the Republic of Cyprus.

They are open to Cypriots or permanent residents of the Republic.

Applicants must submit required documents by May 15 by email to [email protected].

A second application will then be submitted directly to the University of Turin in early June, with further instructions to follow.

Candidates will be shortlisted by the university and invited for an interview to assess English language ability, as well as technical and general skills.

The final selection results are expected by mid-July 2026.

The scholarships cover all major costs, including tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses and medical insurance.

Officials said the programme aims to support academic development and strengthen expertise in relevant technical fields through international postgraduate study.