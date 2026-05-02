A fire broke out at a cafe in Paphos in the early hours of Saturday morning, the police said.

The police said they were informed of the fire at around 3.20pm after it had been noticed by people living in the area.

Local residents then managed to extinguish the fire, though not before damage could be caused to both the interior and exterior of the premises.

When police officers and firefighters arrived, they cordoned the scene off, with investigations into the matter expected to begin on Saturday.