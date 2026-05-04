The anti-corruption authority said on Monday it will release some ‘technical data’ regarding its investigation into allegations of systemic corruption made in Mafia State, a book published by journalist Makarios Drousiotis.

Head of the authority Harris Poyadjis told media that on Tuesday it will make known certain data about the probe – the number of pages, number of evidentiary items, number of witnesses interviewed.

At this time, he added, the authority will not make public any of the actual findings.

The report by the investigators was delivered to the board of the anti-corruption authority late last week. Now, the board will study the dossier and issue its own conclusions.

Earlier, Poyadjis had clarified that the report itself won’t be published – only the authority’s conclusions after it has reviewed the dossier.

If any criminal wrongdoing is established, the anti-corruption authority will relay these points to the attorney-general’s office.

Asked when the authority might publish its conclusions, Poyadjis could not give a date – as the report is voluminous.

But observers have said it’s highly unlikely that the conclusions would get released prior to the parliamentary elections of May 24.

Drousiotis’ book alleges systemic corruption and abuse of power, including claims involving former president Nicos Anastasiades, who has denied wrongdoing and pursued legal action against the author.

Anastasiades has filed a €2 million defamation lawsuit.

The book has done well, although precise numbers on the copies sold are not available.

For his part, Drousiotis called on the anti-corruption authority to immediately release its findings as well as the report in its entirety, without redactions.

The veteran journalist is running for MP on the Volt party ticket.

“If they concluded that I am a sycophant, society needs to know that before the elections,” Drousiotis posted on X.

“And if there are recommendations for criminal or administrative liability, the public likewise needs to know.”

Drousiotis described the findings as a “matter of public interest”, calling it the largest corruption-related investigation in Cyprus ever.

“Personally, I’m ready to assume my responsibilities. I expect the same from the other side,” he wrote.

Volt, too, called for the publication of the conclusions of the investigation into Mafia State before the elections.

“In a democracy, citizens should not be led to the ballot box with half information, a fragmentary picture or findings locked in drawers,” the party said.

“When a finding concerns possible issues of corruption, public interest and shadows in the functioning of state institutions, society has a right to know,” the party added.