Cyprus household assets reach €65.1 billion, debt falls to 54 per cent of GDP

Cyprus household financial assets reached €65.1 billion at the end of December 2025, while household debt stood at €19.8 billion, corresponding to 54 per cent of gross domestic product, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The data also showed that non-financial corporate assets amounted to €78.4 billion, with sector debt reaching €39.2 billion, equivalent to 107 per cent of GDP.

According to the CBC, household financial assets were distributed across several categories, reflecting the composition of savings and investments.

Specifically, 53 per cent of household assets were held in cash, deposits and loans, while 3 per cent were in debt securities, 26 per cent in shares and 17 per cent in other financial instruments.

Household debt totalled €19.8 billion, with the corresponding debt ratio at 54 per cent of GDP, marking a slight decrease compared with the previous quarter.

Compared with December 2016, the household debt ratio has declined significantly by 64 per cent, reflecting a longer-term deleveraging trend.

In the corporate sector, non-financial companies held €78.4 billion in financial assets, with a diversified allocation across asset classes.

Of this total, 23 per cent was held in cash and deposits, 6 per cent in loans, 0.6 per cent in debt securities, 38 per cent in shares and 32 per cent in other financial instruments.

Corporate debt reached €39.2 billion at the end of December 2025, with the debt ratio at 107 per cent of GDP, also showing a slight decrease compared with the previous quarter.

Over a longer period, corporate debt has also fallen markedly, with the ratio down by 99 per cent compared with December 2016.

The data further highlighted developments in other financial sectors. Insurance companies held €6.2 billion in financial assets, with 6 per cent in cash and deposits, 2 per cent in loans, 28 per cent in debt securities, 45 per cent in shares and 20 per cent in other financial instruments.

Investment organisations reported financial assets of €7.4 billion, with allocations of 4 per cent in cash and deposits, 13 per cent in loans and debt securities, 80 per cent in shares and 3 per cent in other financial instruments.

Pension funds recorded €4.9 billion in financial investments, with 14 per cent in cash and deposits, 13 per cent in loans, 6 per cent in debt securities, 57 per cent in shares and 10 per cent in other financial instruments.

The figures underline the scale and structure of financial assets across Cyprus’ economy, alongside a continued downward trend in debt ratios over the longer term.