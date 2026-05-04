Exports of pharmaceutical products from the European Union to non-EU nations supported a record 926,000 jobs across the bloc during 2023, according to a report from Eurostat.

This figure represents a significant milestone for the industry as it accounts for 4.3 per mille of total employment within the union.

Both the absolute number of workers and the relative share of the total workforce reached their highest historical levels in 2023.

The data encompasses employment both within the core pharmaceutical sector and across a wide range of related industries.

While the direct effect saw 325,000 people employed specifically within the pharmaceutical industry, the export of these goods sustained an additional 601,000 workers in other fields.

This indirect effect confirms that the sector acts as a substantial net contributor to the broader European labour market through its global trade activities.

The total number of workers tied to these exports has risen consistently from a baseline of 504,000 recorded in 2010.

Overall, the level of employment generated by the sale of medicines outside the bloc has nearly doubled between 2010 and 2023.

During the same period, the proportion of the workforce linked to these specific exports grew from 2.6 per mille to the current 4.3 per mille.

When analysing the destination of these goods, trade with the United States had the most profound impact on European livelihoods.

Exports to American markets supported the roles of 275,000 EU workers throughout 2023.

Switzerland and China occupied the second and third positions, sustaining 104,000 and 103,000 jobs respectively through their demand for European pharmaceuticals.

The United Kingdom and Japan followed as significant partners, supporting 51,000 and 42,000 workers within the union.

The steady rise in employment over the last thirteen years was largely propelled by five major trading partners.

The most dramatic increases were linked to the United States, which saw a rise of 147,000 workers compared to 2010 levels.

China contributed the second-largest gain with an additional 91,000 jobs linked to its imports from the European Union.

Switzerland rounded out the top three growth drivers with an increase of 38,000 workers during the same timeframe.