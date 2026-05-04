Nicosia general hospital and the Makarios children’s hospital are strictly adhering to all established health protocols, the state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Monday, responding to complaints raised by thte family of an autistic child.

“The paediatric intensive care unit at Nicosia general hospital is staffed exclusively by paediatricians and specialised nursing staff with extensive experience, as they frequently handle such cases,” Okypy said.

The organisation emphasised that in the case in question, medical protocol was “strictly followed” and that, based on laboratory tests conducted, the child’s life was not in danger.

It added that in cases where children do not fully cooperate during medical examinations, a mild sedative may be administered through the nasal passage, as was done in this instance, to help the child remain calm so that procedures can be carried out.

“Sedation is never the first choice,” Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus Mail.

He said medical staff first attempt alternative measures and, if necessary, proceed with the use of a nasal spray as an initial step.

“If that measure is unsuccessful, the next option is general anaesthesia or intravenous medication,” he said, adding that “autistic children may not respond in the same way as others, which is why we rely on the support of parents who are familiar with the patient, before considering the use of a nasal spray.”

According to Charilaou, the child was admitted to hospital following a traffic accident and required a series of examinations, including blood tests, an X-ray and a CT scan.

Due to the child’s condition, carrying out these procedures proved challenging, making it necessary to take measures to help them relax, including the use of a nasal spray.