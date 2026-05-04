On Monday, it will be cloudy with localised rain and isolated thunderstorms, primarily in the west of the island, with the weather expected to improve gradually in the afternoon.

Snowfall at Chionistras reached 14 centimetres by morning.

Temperatures will rise to up to 18 degrees Celsius inland, around 19 degrees along the coast and 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Strong winds are expected to blow south- to northwest, reaching up to 6 Beaufort on the mainland and up to 7 Beaufort on the coast, with gusts reaching up to 9 Beaufort in some places.

Winds are expected to weaken to 5 to 6 Beaufort in the afternoon. The sea will be wavy.

Tonight, the weather will be cloudy with a chance of isolated rains. Temperature swill drop to 8 degrees Celsius inland, to 13 degrees on the west coast, around 11 degrees on the rest of the coast and to 3 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form locally.

Mild winds will blow south- to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough and initially locally wavy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

The weather is expected to clear on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to rise.