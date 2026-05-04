Retail trade turnover in Cyprus increased in March 2026, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), reflecting continued growth in the sector.

Specifically, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade rose by 7.8 per cent year-on-year, compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

At the same time, the Turnover Volume Index increased by 5.8 per cent on an annual basis, indicating growth in both value and real terms.

The statistical service also reported that the index excludes motor vehicles, focusing solely on retail trade activity.

Moreover, the data highlights sustained consumer demand across the retail sector, as reflected in both value and volume increases.

The Turnover Index is calculated using 2021 as the base year, meaning that all changes are measured relative to the average monthly turnover recorded in that year.

In the base year, the average of the Turnover Index for the twelve months is set at 100.0 units, providing a benchmark for comparison.