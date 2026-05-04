A series of free theatre workshops titled The Place Is Its People are happening soon in the villages of Foini, Kyperounta and Lania. The programme is an initiative of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) in collaboration with the Cultural Committee of the Troodos Mountain Regions and the Commissioner for Mountain Communities, which has been ongoing since February. This May, three more workshops arrive.

Bringing together generations, local communities and the power of theatre, the workshops seek to connect people and bring cultural events across rural Cyprus. On May 9, at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Kyperounta, Mikaela Theodoulidou will lead the workshop Stories From The Kyperounta Sanatorium at 7.30pm.

On May 10, Lania’s church square becomes the ground of a two-day programme Lania’s Alleys and Courtyards. Led by Nicoletta Prokopiou at 5pm, this event focus on gathering to tell stories and to allow audiences to see the village through their own perspective.

On a small wooden stage a group of children and adult residents meet a king, a game, a glass of commandaria, a painting, and old photographs. Small theatrical moments open a passage between the past and present of Lania and its people.

Then, on May 16 at 3.30pm, Stella Symeou will bring people from four generations to the stage of the Foini Community Council Building, bridging memory with the future. The audience will have the opportunity to watch two stories: Who Stole Aphrodite? and Youth in the Spotlight.

The Place Is Its People

Free theatre workshops and performances in rural communities. May 9. Kyperounta. May 10. Laneia village. May 16. Foini village