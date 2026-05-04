Two passengers arrested at Larnaca airport when hundreds of packets of cigarettes were found in their luggage were remanded in police custody on Monday by the Larnaca district court.

The cigarettes were seized by customs officers at the airport on Sunday, following tip offs and checks on the luggage of two passengers heading to Manchester, UK revealed 127 boxes of 200 cigarettes in the luggage of the first passenger and 119 boxes of 200 cigarettes in the luggage of the second.

Authorities said the cigarettes did not carry health warning labels in Greek and Turkish, an indication that they were duty-free products.

The two passengers were arrested on suspicion of offences related to the illegal possession and transport of tobacco products.

The seized cigarettes were confiscated.