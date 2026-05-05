tourism and business stakeholders in Thessaloniki raised alarm over the possible closure of Ryanair’s base at Macedonia Airport, warning of significant consequences for the city’s economy and connectivity.

A report by Greek outlet Newmoney said the uncertainty has triggered intense mobilisation among local authorities and industry bodies in recent days.

The Irish low cost carrier has not issued an official statement, but it has cited high airport charges and fees at the Thessaloniki hub, which is managed by Fraport Greece.

The airline currently operates three aircraft from its Thessaloniki base, and has left open the possibility of shutting it down from October 2026.

The company has pointed to a 15 per cent increase in costs required to renew its contract as a key concern.

Local officials convened an emergency meeting led by mayor Stelios Angeloudis, with participation from regional tourism authorities and institutional representatives.

The aim of the meeting was to gain clarity on the airline’s intentions and secure official information on what has transpired.

A follow up online meeting with Ryanair management was scheduled for the same day in an effort to address the issue directly.

At the same time, authorities contacted the Greek National Tourism Organisation’s secretary general Andreas Fiorentinos to ensure coordinated handling of the situation.

A letter was also sent to tourism minister Olga Kefalogianni, requesting immediate awareness and engagement.

Another communication was addressed to Fraport Greece, seeking clarification on whether terms of cooperation with Ryanair have changed.

Officials also asked whether the airline had formally communicated its intentions regarding the base.

The situation reflects a broader pattern in the airline’s strategy, as it has historically adopted an aggressive stance on airport charges across Europe.

This approach has often led to route cuts or base closures in markets deemed less cost efficient.

The current backdrop is further complicated by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have significantly increased aviation fuel costs.

Ryanair reported that fuel expenses rose by 50 million dollars in April alone, despite hedging covering 80 per cent of its needs.

The remaining exposure, combined with potential supply disruptions, has increased operational risk, particularly during the peak summer season.

As part of cost cutting measures, the airline recently announced the closure of its Berlin base, reducing flights by 50 per cent and relocating aircraft to lower cost locations.

“Aircraft will be transferred to airports with lower costs that have reduced aviation taxes such as Sweden, Slovakia, Albania and Italy,” the airline said.

Earlier in April, the company also confirmed plans for a new base in Tirana, involving four aircraft and a 400 million dollar investment.

The airline expects a 50 per cent increase in passenger traffic there, reaching four million passengers, supported by favourable policies.

“This growth is a direct result of the pro development policy of zero aviation taxation by the Albanian government and the incentives provided by Tirana airport,” the airline said.

Maintaining a base at an airport implies a permanent operational presence, including aircraft, crews and technical support.

Ryanair has previously closed bases in Greece, including Rhodes in 2022 and Chania in 2018, often citing similar concerns over costs.

Despite these moves, the airline has returned in the past, attracted by strong demand for Greek destinations.

For Thessaloniki, the potential closure comes at a sensitive time, as the city has experienced significant tourism growth.

Passenger traffic at Macedonia Airport rose by 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 1.47 million passengers.

International traffic exceeded 857,000 passengers, marking an increase of 4.2 per cent.

The airport had already recorded a strong performance in 2025, with annual passenger traffic rising by 8.2 per cent to 7.98 million travellers.

This growth has positioned Thessaloniki as a key driver among the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece.

Incentives such as off peak flight support and discounts on airport charges have contributed to this upward trend.

Local stakeholders warn that losing the Ryanair base could result in reduced connectivity and income losses, as well as a downgrade of the city’s tourism product.

Moreover, the Thessaloniki Professional’s Chamber has expressed concern that the impact would extend to employment and business activity.

Uncertainty remains over the extent of potential route cuts, with clearer information expected in the coming days.