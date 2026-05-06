CFA Society Cyprus will launch its first annual online career event on May 14, marking a key milestone in the development of the Alliance for Financial Education in Cyprus, an initiative designed to connect academia, the investment industry and professional bodies.

The initiative is led by Constantinos Kourouyiannis, president of CFA Society Cyprus, and aims to strengthen financial education quality, industry relevance and professional readiness across the island.

The alliance seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical academic learning and practical financial application, while preparing students for an increasingly competitive global environment.

Through activities such as career events, guest lectures, mentorship programmes and participation in CFA Institute global initiatives, the alliance aims to equip students with technical skills, ethical grounding and industry awareness.

A central feature of the initiative is the CFA Society Cyprus Online Career Event, scheduled for May 14, 2026 at 17:00, which will connect students, CFA candidates and young professionals with leading employers in Cyprus.

The event will also provide insights into the CFA Programme, investment careers and industry pathways, serving as a direct expression of the alliance’s broader goals.

“This initiative aims to provide insights into the CFA Programme and the investment profession while highlighting career pathways in finance,” Kourouyiannis said.

The first objective of the alliance is to establish the CFA Society Cyprus Career Event as an annual platform, bringing together universities, employers and the CFA Institute.

The aim is to increase awareness of the CFA designation as a global investment standard and to strengthen the pipeline of future professionals entering the sector.

The CFA Programme, which has evolved in recent years, now includes three specialised Level III pathways in Portfolio Management, Private Wealth and Private Markets.

The upcoming event will feature a keynote speaker from CFA Institute, offering insights into the development of the curriculum and evolving industry needs.

The second major objective is support for the CFA Institute Research Challenge, a global competition in which students conduct equity research and present investment reports.

CFA Society Cyprus has supported the competition for more than 12 years, providing mentorship from CFA Charterholders and industry professionals.

The initiative also connects students with top employers in Cyprus, many of whom offer internships to participants.

The University of Cyprus, winner of the 2026 local competition, has advanced to the EMEA regional stage, reflecting the growing quality of the programme.

In addition to the global competition, the winning team also participates in the Regional Societies Research Challenge, organised by CFA Society Emirates with partner societies.

A third objective is to strengthen cooperation with universities through seminars, webinars and practitioner led lectures.

These sessions focus on topics such as sustainable investing, ESG frameworks, artificial intelligence in finance, portfolio management and risk management.

The alliance also promotes awareness of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Professional Standards, reinforcing ethical conduct in the profession.

Members of CFA Society Cyprus regularly contribute to university teaching, offering real world insights that complement academic theory.

The Online Career Event will open with a welcome address by the President of CFA Society Cyprus, followed by a keynote presentation from Rob Langrick, CFA, CIPM, Chief Product Advocate of CFA Institute.

Langrick will provide an overview of the CFA Programme structure, skills development and career opportunities in finance related fields.

The programme will include presentations from financial institutions in Cyprus, each outlining graduate and early career opportunities for CFA candidates.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session involving employers, industry representatives and the CFA Institute speaker.

According to a relevant announcement, the alliance brings together CFA Institute, CFA Society Cyprus, universities and the investment industry with a shared objective of strengthening the profession in Cyprus.

At its core, the initiative is anchored in promoting the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Professional Standards as the foundation of the industry.

By linking education, professional training and industry engagement, the alliance aims to support the growth of Cyprus’ investment ecosystem and financial services sector.