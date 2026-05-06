The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) has announced the expansion of its thematic experience tours in the Polis Chrysochous and Akamas area, aiming to promote the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen tourism activity during May and June, with a series of free excursions designed to showcase key sites across the area.

The programme introduces participants to five major points of interest, including the Sea and Culture Museum, the Reptile and Amphibian Park, the Marion-Arsinoe Archaeological Museum, the Akamas Rural Life and Tradition Museum in Droushia, and the Avifauna and Terrestrial Flora Information Centre in Kathikas.

These locations collectively create a multi-thematic narrative linking biodiversity, marine ecosystems, and historical evolution, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of the region.

The first excursion was held on May 2, 2026, attracting 25 participants and receiving highly positive feedback regarding both organisation and overall experience.

Participants expressed strong enthusiasm, highlighting the authenticity of the experiences, the quality of the thematic content, and the richness of the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

They also emphasised that the initiative successfully showcases lesser-known areas of the Paphos district, reinforcing its potential as a valuable tourism product.

Participants were given the opportunity to explore biodiversity, understand the importance of the marine ecosystem, and discover archaeological findings reflecting the long history of Polis Chrysochous.

The excursions are supported by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, as well as the municipalities of Polis Chrysochous and Akamas, highlighting a coordinated effort between local and national stakeholders.

The tours will take place every Saturday throughout May and June, with departure scheduled from the Kato Paphos Archaeological Park at 09:15 and return at 16:30 to the same location.

Participation in the initiative is completely free of charge, making it accessible to both residents and visitors.

The programme is aimed at enhancing tourism development while promoting balanced regional growth, particularly in areas that remain underrepresented in mainstream travel itineraries.

Through this initiative, Etap seeks to further position the Paphos district as a modern, sustainable, and multidimensional tourism destination.

The organisation stated that it will continue implementing targeted actions that highlight lesser-known destinations, strengthening the region’s overall tourism offering.