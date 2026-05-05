Cyprus has recorded the largest decrease in electricity prices in the European Union, with a drop of 14. 7 per cent, Eurostat data published on Tuesday show.

Overall, electricity prices dropped sharply in Cyprus in the in the second half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024, ranking the country first before France, which recorded a 12.5 per cent decrease and Denmark, where prices dropped by 11.9 per cent.

Meanwhile electricity prices for households soared in Romania, increasing by 58.6 per cent, followed by a 34.4 per cent increase in Austria and an increase of 32.7 per cent in Ireland.

The prices in Cyprus are reflected in purchasing power parity (ppp) at €30.4 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2025, down from €32.1 in the first half of the year and €35.7 in the second half of 2024.

Measured in ppp, electricity costs ranked highest in Romania, where consumers paid €49.5 per 100 kWh, followed by the Czech Republic at €38.7 per 100 kWh. Meanwhile, Malta, €14.1 per 100 kWh and Hungary €15.1 recorded the lowest electricity prices in the EU.

Prices remained stable on an EU-level, recording a slight increase to an average €28.9 per 100 kWh in the second half of 2025, having increased slightly from €28.8 in the first half of 2025.

According to Eurostat, the respective increase is primarily caused by an increase in fees and taxes which have increased to 28.9 per cent, recording a one per cent increase to the first half of the year.