Police proceeded with the arrest of a man who was causing a disturbance in Ledra Street, following an incident reported on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a shop owner in the Ledra’s area contacted authorities, reporting that a foreign national was banging on the door of the premises and causing concern.

A police officer responded to the scene, identified the individual and located him nearby. When the officer attempted to approach him, the man reacted aggressively and threatened to strike him with a cone.

The officer managed to restrain the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile police carried out coordinated, targeted patrols across Cyprus overnight, leading to seven arrests as part of ongoing efforts to prevent serious crime and strengthen the sense of security among the public.