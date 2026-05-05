The digital platform created for conscripts to register for military service will reopen at 7am on Thursday and remain open until midnight on Friday as many had not completed the procedure in time, defence ministry said on Tuesday.

They had not been able to complete the form as no profile had been set up on the government platform.

As such, the declarations this week can be made via the online government portal https://www.gov.cy in the section ‘conscription’.

Those who have not submitted the selection information form and have received a call-up notice from the military recruitment offices must submit the declaration via the digital service.

Further information is available on the defence ministry’s website via www.gov.cy/mod and national guard website www.gov.cy/army.