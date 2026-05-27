One of the three men who jumped from a third-floor balcony during an immigration raid in Larnaca has succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

The man had suffered a serious head injury and was later intubated at Larnaca general hospital, where he passed away shortly before 10pm.

The man had jumped from a balcony on the third floor of the Filanta apartment complex near the old port in Larnaca and fell to the street as police and immigration officers were conducting inspections targeting suspected illegal immigrants.

The other two men suffered minor injuries.