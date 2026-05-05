A detailed announcement on the findings of the report into the book Mafia State will be issued before the end of June, the anti-corruption authority said on Tuesday, stressing that calls to release the results before the upcoming parliamentary elections “cannot be accepted”.

The authority said it is not in a position to comment on the report’s content at this stage, as institutional procedures must first be followed, including a thorough review, evaluation and formal decision on its findings. A dedicated working group has been set up within the authority for this purpose.

It added that all processes are being conducted under strict confidentiality, as required by law.

The authority reiterated that appeals for even partial publication of the findings before the May 24, 2026 parliamentary elections cannot be accepted, describing such a move as “highly irresponsible” before due procedures are completed.

Once the process is finalised, a detailed announcement will be issued in the interest of transparency. While the exact timing cannot be determined due to the volume of material, it is expected before the end of June 2026.

The authority also stressed that there is “no connection whatsoever” between the timing of the elections and the release of the report, noting that suggestions of ulterior motives are unfounded. It added that earlier delays were due to health issues affecting two of the four inspection officers involved.

According to the announcement, the final report by the four inspection officers was submitted electronically within the set deadline of April 30, 2026.

During the investigation, a total of 214 sessions and hearings were conducted to collect testimony and evidence. In total, 150 individuals testified, while evidence was submitted by 41 legal entities and government departments.

The authority said 793 exhibits were filed, with the report and its annexes amounting to approximately 3,000 pages.

It concluded that, beyond this announcement, no member of the authority will make any further statements on the matter.