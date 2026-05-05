Cyprus has delivered a stunning rise in the latest ICC Men’s World T20I rankings, rocketing from 82nd in the world at this point last year to an incredible 53rd – a jaw-dropping leap of 29 places.

The surge has been powered by a string of dominant performances. Cyprus swept Croatia 4–0 on the road, then stayed unbeaten on home soil to clinch a tri-series against Bulgaria and Serbia, winning all four matches they played.

They capped off 2025 in style with a commanding 2–0 bilateral series victory over Bulgaria.

Earlier this year, Cyprus welcomed Austria for a four-match series, with two games lost to rain. Undeterred, Cyprus stunned their higher-rated opponents by winning the opening match – extending an electrifying winning streak to 12 consecutive victories, dating back to August 2024 with a triumph over Malta.

The momentum continues as Cyprus prepares to host Finland on May 8–9, a crucial final tune-up ahead of the ICC World T20 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers, taking place in Cyprus from May 16–23.

Fans can be part of the action – registration to attend Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers matches is open and free until May 8 at www.cricket.cy