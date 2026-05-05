Betting is permitted on the upcoming parliamentary elections until May 16, the National Betting Authority (NBA) said on Tuesday.

The elections will be held on May 24. Candidacies for MP will be formally submitted on May 6.

According to the NBA, betting on the elections must end by 11:59pm on Saturday, May 16. Beyond that cutoff point, any betting activity related to the elections will be illegal.

The aim is to “prevent influencing the electorate or creating impressions,” the NBA said.

It also appealed to the public to familiarise itself with the terms and conditions.

Members of the public can report suspicious or irregular activity at: [email protected]

Meanwhile, betting company Stoiximan has the highest odds on the Disy party to win the most votes.

Betting on Disy to ‘win’ earns €1.57, Akel €2.70, and Elam €12.

The long shots are Direct Democracy, earning €15, Alma at €17; Diko €25; the Greens, Edek and Volt at €80; and Dipa at €150.

Other betting options have to do with parties garnering over or above a certain percentage of the popular vote.

For Akel to get either over or under 21.5 per cent of the vote, one euro earns €1.87.

For Disy to get over 22.5 per cent of the vote, one euro earns €1.80; and for under 22.5 per cent of the vote, one euro earns €1.92.

Odds are also available on one-on-one contests between parties. For example, betting on Akel gaining more votes than Disy earns €2.35, and vice versa would yield €1.55.