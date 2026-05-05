Financial firms surveyed by the Bank of England last month did not expect the central bank to raise interest rates this year, though they no longer expected rates to be cut, according to a poll released by the BoE.
The BoE’s quarterly Market Participants Survey, conducted from April 15-17, showed a median expectation for Bank Rate at the end of 2026 to be 3.75 per cent, versus an expectation three months earlier for it to be cut to 3.25 per cent.
By contrast, interest rate futures are currently priced to show at least two quarter-point rate increases this year.
The poll also showed expectations for BoE quantitative tightening were unchanged at 50 billion pounds ($68.01 billion)for the next 12-month period running from October 2026 to September 2027.
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