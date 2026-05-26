Paphos, are you up for a special classical music concert this Wednesday? This week’s music scene begins with a clarinet and piano recital at the Markideio Municipal Theatre, where musicians Elina Georgiou and Kyriakos Kyriakou will present the concert Dialogues Without Words: The Clarinet Between Cultures.

The concert is part of Paphos Municipality’s concert series in the category of Classical Music. Through a unique musical journey, the melodies and spirit of Central Europe will meet the Mediterranean and the East. Traditional Cypriot and Greek works, specially arranged for piano and clarinet, will blend harmoniously with the classical repertoire of Central Europe, creating a distinctive musical dialogue between cultures.

The talent of clarinetist Georgiou, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music in New York and at the École Supérieure des Arts in Belgium, joins that of pianist Kyriakou, aiming to transport the audience to worlds filled with melodies and emotions. This unique fusion demonstrates that music knows no borders and that every distance can be bridged through the power of art.

The concert programme features works that highlight the multifaceted character of the clarinet and the meeting of different musical traditions. Among them are the poetic Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 by Robert Schumann for clarinet and piano, the iconic Prelude in C-sharp minor, Op. 3 No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff for solo piano, as well as Megali Sousta by Manos Hadjidakis from the work Mia Mikri Lefki Achivada.

The programme is further enriched by Donato Lovreglio’s virtuosic arrangement based on Giuseppe Verdi’s opera La Traviata for clarinet and piano, Shalom Aleichem by Giora Feidman, inspired by the Jewish musical tradition, as well as the contemporary Cypriot composition Dvořák na Kyprou by Marios Christou, which adds a modern local dimension to the concert.

Dialogues Without Words: The Clarinet Between Cultures

Clarinet and piano recital with Elina Georgiou and Kyriakos Kyriakou. May 27. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 8pn. Free admission. Registration needed: https://zfrmz.eu/yofVBIJ1vOe5vc7owDLx. Tel: 26-822313