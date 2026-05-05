Arsenal reached the Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Captain Bukayo Saka’s tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season’s competition.

They will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season’s semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 — a week after they hope to have sealed a first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal’s only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then celebration in north London.