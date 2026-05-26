The Holy Synod of the church of Cyprus on Tuesday elected Archimandrite Georgios Ioannides as the new bishop of Paphos.

The vote follows after the Holy Synod earlier in the day finalised the list of candidates who had expressed their interest for the position which had be vacant since May 2025, after former bishop Tychikos was removed from office with Archbishop Georgios serving as caretaker ever since.

The election process was conducted via a secret vote by the 16 synod members based on the provisions of the new church statute.

Eligible for the position of the Paphos bishop are celibate clergy including deacons, as well as monks with a degree from a recognised Orthodox theological school and ten years of ministry in the capacity of clergy or a monastery and have completed the age of 35.