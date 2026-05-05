Police carried out coordinated, targeted patrols across Cyprus overnight, leading to seven arrests as part of ongoing efforts to prevent serious crime and enhance public safety.

The intensified police presence was evident across urban areas nationwide, with officers focusing on key locations in a bid to maintain public order and strengthen the sense of security among citizens.

According to police, the arrests were made for a range of offences, including burglary and theft, illegal possession of a knife, domestic violence, and assault against a police officer.

During the operations, officers stopped 418 vehicles for inspection and checked a total of 608 individuals travelling in them. In addition, 33 premises were inspected as part of efforts to combat unlawful activity, resulting in filing three reports.

Traffic enforcement checks also formed a significant part of the operations. Police issued 195 fines for various traffic violations and identified six cases under investigation related to road offences. Four vehicles were impounded as part of ongoing inquiries.

Among the traffic violations recorded, 36 involved speeding. A total of 68 drivers were tested for alcohol consumption, while one driver was checked for drug use. One individual was reported for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that such coordinated operations will continue on a daily basis, with enhanced presence, targeted checks and immediate intervention, aiming to prevent crime, protect the public and uphold law and order.