With 20 new Assistant Store Manager positions, the company transforms the rhythm of teamwork and evolution into a unique career opportunity.

Lidl Cyprus continues to grow dynamically, proving that corporate culture is not just words on a wall, but a living reality. Deeply committed to its values of teamwork, trust, and continuous development, the company introduces its new corporate song and music video, while simultaneously opening new career horizons by seeking more than 20 Assistant Store Managers across Cyprus as part of a broader organizational restructure and upgrade of its Management Teams.

The people of Lidl Cyprus become… the protagonists. The new corporate song and music video were created collectively, with the contribution and participation of the company’s own people. With a modern rhythm and an optimistic message, the “Journey of Values” authentically captures the respect, down-to-earth approach, and efficiency that define the team. This initiative highlights how workplace creativity can be transformed into a driving force, proving that when “we” becomes a reality, the results are always top-tier.

This vibrant culture provides the ideal environment for young professionals who want to take their first substantial career step. In this context, Lidl Cyprus is strengthening the management teams of its stores in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta, offering 20 new Assistant Store Manager positions. This role serves as a dynamic entry point into the job market, allowing candidates to develop essential leadership, team management, and decision-making skills within a short period—experiences that would otherwise require many more years to acquire.

For Lidl Cyprus, investing in its people is inextricably linked to fair compensation and transparency. In an environment where every member’s contribution is tangibly recognized, the company offers one of the most competitive remuneration packages on the market. Specifically, for the Assistant Store Manager positions, the starting gross salary is set at €1,530, rising to €1,720 within two years. At the same time, for all its store employees, the company ensures high earnings with a starting full-time salary of €1,220, 14 salaries per year (including the summer leave bonus), private medical insurance, vouchers twice a year, as well as additional parenting benefits.

For Lidl Cyprus, every new hire is an investment in the future. Interested applicants who possess drive, responsibility, and a passion for teamwork can find out everything about the open positions and become part of this exciting journey at team.lidl.com.cy.

You can watch the music video here.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus