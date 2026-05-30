On Saturday, it will be mostly clear, with a chance of clouds and scattered rain showers in the mountains and south of Troodos in the afternoon, and possibly inland too.

Temperatures will rise to around 31 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the south and north coasts, around 26 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly northeast to southeast at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, a temporary increase in low clouds, mainly in the west and south, while during the early morning hours, light fog or mist is expected to form, mainly in the southeast.

The temperature will drop to around 15 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 on the coast and around 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will become calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday and Monday, clouds developing after noon are expected to produce isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. On Tuesday, it will be mainly clear.