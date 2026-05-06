A compensation package for livestock farmers resuming operations after foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks has been agreed and will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval, the head of the Pan-Agricultural Association, Kyriakos Kailas, said on Wednesday.

The agreement sets out financial support for farmers restarting their units and follows earlier compensation measures linked to the culling of animals during the outbreak.

Kailas said the new framework defines the payments for reactivation and is intended to support the recovery of affected livestock producers.

Once approved by cabinet, farmers will be able to receive the agreed compensation and proceed with declaring the restart of their operations without delay.

The package also includes continued payment of lost income for up to 12 months, with the option of an extension if required.

Kailas said the process for returning to full production will be gradual.

Farmers will first be allowed to introduce a small number of animals, around three to four, on a pilot basis.

This will allow monitoring to ensure no further infections occur.

If successful, they will then be permitted to rebuild their herds fully.

He stressed that vaccinations will continue as part of disease control efforts.

He said vaccination reduces the viral load and helps animals develop antibodies, lowering the risk of further transmission.

He described the measures agreed as “in the right direction” and said they provide a workable path for recovery.

An advisory committee that includes representatives from cattle, sheep, and wider agricultural organisations contributed to shaping the compensation figures.

The Agricultural Research Institute also participated and, according to Kailas, helped correct earlier compensation levels that farmers had considered unfair.

The agreement follows extended negotiations between farmer groups and authorities over the financial consequences of disease control measures, including large-scale culling in affected areas.

Kailas said livestock farmers are broadly satisfied with the outcome and that the new framework provides clarity for those planning to restart production.

He added that the aim is to restore normal operations in a controlled way while maintaining strict disease safeguards.

He also raised additional concerns about restricted zones affected by the outbreak.

Discussions on pig farming and grain use in three-kilometre restriction areas are expected next week.

Kailas said farmers in these zones are struggling to use their land effectively after animal populations were removed and questioned how local grain production should now be managed.

He said a settlement is needed to address these issues.

In a separate development, the agricultural organisation Euroagrotikos backed the compensation amounts agreed by the Foot-and-Mouth Disease Management Committee.

In a letter to President Nikos Christodoulides, it said the figures should proceed to cabinet without further changes and that no additional action was needed.

The organisation urged farmers and stakeholders to prioritise disease prevention over protests or road closures, warning that such actions would escalate tension and hinder crisis management.

Euroagrotikos also called for stricter enforcement against illegal trade from the north and tighter monitoring along the buffer zone to prevent unauthorised transactions.

It emphasised that better enforcement is essential to safeguard the agricultural sector.

While recognising differing opinions within the farming community regarding the government’s response to the outbreak, it noted a shared concern over animal losses and the difficulties faced by livestock farmers.

It reiterated that Cyprus, as an EU member, must adhere to established disease control protocols, highlighting that EU officials have ruled out any changes to these rules.

The cabinet is set to review the compensation package at its next meeting.

If approved, payments will commence, and the reactivation of affected livestock units will proceed as planned.